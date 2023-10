The Daily Beast

Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty ImagesOne of the greatest lies polite society ever told was that sarcasm is a bad thing. That people who rely on it use it as a crutch, a shield, or a mask—a way of presenting themselves to the world without having to be authentic, vulnerable, or, scariest of all, earnest. The sins of sarcasm have come down from some moral mount, and passed on through generations: It is mean; it is disrespectful; it is lazy; it is poor manners; it is condescending…