Matthew Liberatore tosses eight K's vs. Braves
Matthew Liberatore records eight strikeouts without allowing a run across six innings of work during his start against the Braves
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine if there’s reason for concern with Gerrit Cole after two rough outings, drama within the college baseball world, who might be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby and ask why some players don’t have a home run yet this season.
The better analysis of MLB's new uniforms turned out to be "Nike f***ed this up."
Porziņģis is still consulting with doctors and expects to undergo surgery soon.
Georgia had never qualified for a major tournament before Euro 2024.
The short-notice rematch between light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira and former champ Jiří Procházka can’t help but feel like a little bit of a consolation prize. Here's a rundown of every main card matchup and why it matters.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
In a return to the site of his most painful Copa América memory, Lionel Messi and Argentina battled Chile to a near repeat of their 2016 heartbreak until a late goal from Lautaro Martínez secured the win and showcased the evolution of La Albiceleste.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are staying in the Chris Finch business after advancing to the Western Conference finals.
The draw helped Italy secure second place in Group B.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.
Murphy is stepping down in 2025 after overseeing 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory since he took over in 2008.
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
Even if Pascal Siakam is already taken care of, and LeBron James is likely to return to Los Angeles, there’s still a nice collection of power forwards available.
The Lakers are hoping for something better than Steve Nash or Mark Jackson as JJ Redick takes the reins in Los Angeles.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Bell led the final 64 laps of a race that took over six hours to complete.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
The burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry delivered again on Sunday, with the Sky overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat the Fever 88-87.