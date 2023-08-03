Matt Wallner's three-run jack (6)
Matt Wallner drills a three-run homer to center field in the top of the 7th inning to draw the Twins within 7-3
Yusei Kikuchi tosses six innings, allowing six hits and one run and striking out three in solid start against Orioles
Video of Allysha Chapman's comment during the 4-0 defeat to Australia has gone viral.
“I had those chances and (I felt like) basically I blew them,” says Garrett Davila of the Charlotte Knights. “But looking back, I didn’t blow them.”
Ranking the top contenders in the wake of the MLB trade deadline usually consists of a mild favorite and then everyone else. Not so much this year.
MLB trade deadline day came and went in fairly quiet fashion for the Toronto Blue Jays.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster Tuesday, Houston owner Jim Crane told The Associated Press. The Astros are shipping outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to New York. Crane said the Mets will send roughly $54 million to Houston to help pay off Verlander's contract. The 40-year-old pitcher signed an $86.7 million, two-year deal with the Mets in December t
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women’s World Cup. The 54th-ranked team in the world stunned Italy, ranked 16th by FIFA, with a 3-2 victory over the Italians in Wednesday's Group G finale. South Africa won with a stoppage-time goal by Thembi Kgatlana. South Africa was ecstatic as players screamed and danced and said thankful pr
TORONTO — Paul DeJong is excited to step in as the Toronto Blue Jays new shortstop, even if he doesn't know how long he'll be playing that position. DeJong was named the Blue Jays shortstop against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, a day after he was traded to Toronto from the St. Louis Cardinals. He's assuming the role as all-star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list earlier in the day. "I value my defence and I really take pride in what I'm doing out there, so
MELBOURNE, Australia — While the final score between Canada and Australia was anything but close, the opening goal in the lopsided 4-0 Matildas' win showed just how tight the margins can be in world football. Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold started the move, after skilfully corralling a hard-hit backpass from a defender under pressure from Canadian Adriana Leon, with a sweeping pass that found Caitlin Foord near midfield. She quickly sent the ball forward to Steph Catley, whose ensuing cr
McElhenney tells PEOPLE how his relationship with Reynolds has grown since they purchased the Welsh soccer team
Luke Rockhold is throwing his name into consideration to be Georges St-Pierre's opponent for his upcoming grappling match.
Dr. J created a stir with a top-10 list of greatest NBA players that lacked LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Shaquille O'Neal now offers his top 10.
With Bronny James recovering from a sudden cardiac arrest, here's what sports cardiologists can explain about the health condition — and how realistic a return to the court could be.
Nate Diaz thinks former UFC rival Conor McGregor should turn his attention to Justin Gaethje – rather than Michael Chandler
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
This one's playing out in the court of public opinion.
TORONTO — George Springer's RBI single helped him avoid setting a new Blue Jays record in futility and Toronto held on for a 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Springer had gone 35 at bats without a hit until the single. A 36th would have given him the franchise record for hitless droughts. The rest of Toronto's (60-49) offence came from a series of walks, hit by pitches, and an error by the Orioles. Yusei Kikuchi (9-3) gave up just one run over six innings on six hits, a walk, a t
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday. Germán, who threw a perfect game June 28 at Oakland, was placed on the restricted list. “It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.” Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season. He was scratched from
The former Warriors coach and top broadcaster wrote on social media that he looks forward to “greater blessings ahead”
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jamaica advanced to the knockout round for the first time following a 0-0 draw Wednesday that ended Brazil’s run in the group stage for the first time since 1995 at the Women’s World Cup. The scoreless game in Melbourne also ended Brazilian great Marta’s World Cup career. She holds the all-time scoring record with 17 goals at the World Cup but couldn’t add to her tally in her sixth trip to the global tournament. After conceding 12 goals in its Women’s World Cup debut