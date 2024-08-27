Matt Wallner's solo home run (10)
Matt Wallner homers on a fly ball to right-center field, trimming the Twins' deficit to 10-6 in the bottom of the 9th
Judge can do it with his glove too.
With Labor Day weekend fast approaching we know most of you are about to have your biggest drafts of the year. That is why it's 'Cram Week' on the pod, as we 'cram' in all the information you needed heading into the biggest draft weekend of the year. Matt Harmon makes his return and is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to essentially recap the entire preseason from a fantasy perspective. The two identify the seven biggest fantasy takeaways from the preseason you need to know and answer your fantasy mailbag questions.
Cook is reportedly flying to meet with the Cowboys on Monday.
The 2017 champion, Stephens lost an opening-round thriller that featured six breaks in the decisive third set.
An Alabama high school player died after suffering a brain injury in a game on Friday. The injury apparently occurred on a routine tackle.
The Patriots' QB conundrum might be the biggest unanswered question after the preseason.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
Duplantis cleared 6.26m to set a new world record at the Diamond League in Silesia, his tenth time breaking the record since going pro.
Caitlin Clark, who was surprised by Maya Moore last season while playing with the Hawkeyes, was at the Target Center to watch the retirement ceremony on Saturday night.
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.
DaRon Bland had a league-high nine interceptions last season for the Cowboys.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
The 2024 college football season is here.
Head coach Matt Eberflus said Coleman was walking on his own.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
As much as the focus has been on NIL payments, the transfer portal and conference realignment, it’s the playoff that will impact college football the most.