Matt Wallner's diving catch

Matt Wallner makes a diving catch in left field for the first out of the top of the 5th inning
Chicago Cubs pitcher Colten Brewer fractured his left (non-pitching) hand after punching a dugout wall. That put him on the 60-day injured list.
Uruguay finished with 26 fouls and only one shot on goal. But it bruised and eventually beat mighty Brazil in a penalty shootout.
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down to defeat Frances Tiafoe in five sets 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Dalton Del Don has a quintet of hitters for fantasy baseball managers to consider adding.
Stewart's on a faster career scoring pace than the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.