Matt Vierling's two-run single
Matt Vierling extends the Tigers' lead to 3-0 on a two-run single to center field in the bottom of the 1st inning
Matt Vierling extends the Tigers' lead to 3-0 on a two-run single to center field in the bottom of the 1st inning
No cap: The big hat celebration in Atlanta is over.
Insider's writer, a lifelong New York Yankees fan, went to the Yankees Inside Experience to go on the field, watch spring training, and meet players.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Friday while the team waiting results of testing on his right hip. Judge exited the series opener Thursday at Texas because of right hip discomfort. He struck out in his only two at-bats and was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning in is first game at the Rangers ballpark since hitting his AL season record 62nd homer there last October. “He just said he woke up, felt better today. So hopefully that's
TORONTO — George Springer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday. Alejandro Kirk had three hits, including a solo homer, as Toronto (17-9) won its fifth consecutive game. Matt Chapman also drove in a run with a double. Blue Jays infielder Whit Merrifield's second-inning double ensured that he reached base for the 20th consecutive game. Alek Manoah gave up six hits and four walks, but struck out seven and allowed just tw
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was watching at courtside for the first time in nearly two years Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson hadn't been in his usual seats in the Lakers' downtown arena since last season's opening game in October 2021, but the three-time Academy Award-winning actor returned to his famed spot near the opposing bench with his son. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team through several eras of success after getting his season tickets in 1970.
Reaction to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis not being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Thursday.
Simon Nellist, 35, an experienced diving instructor, was killed by a 'big' great white shark while swimming off Sydney, Australia, in February 2022.
The Toronto Maple Leafs keep missing opportunities to eliminate opponents at a rate that is becoming difficult to fathom.
George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, Alejandro Kirk added a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to five. The Mariners have lost three straight and seven of 10. Seattle is 3-8 in one-run games.
White was picked by the Patriots at No. 46 on Friday night.
Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-10, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (60-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division)Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins after the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a shootout.Boston has gone 60-12-5 overall with a 16-5-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are ninth in the league serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.Toronto is 12-7-3 against the Atlantic Division and 46-21-10 overall. T
The Jets coach said he was "disappointed and disgusted" by his team's pushback against the Golden Knights, an issue that he said goes back months.
The former pageant winner is a top 12 finalist in this year's SI Swim Search. She married pro golfer Brooks Koepka in 2022. The couple met at the 2015 Masters.
TORONTO — The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday. The others were the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The CFL's salary cap last season was $5.35 million. The teams were fined the exact amount they were over. Montreal was fined $794 while Ottawa's penalty was $11,994. Toronto will have to pay $49,735 while Winnipeg will be forced to ante up $64,499. The Argos edged th
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played 38 games together this season.
The Raptors have reportedly cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach, notably approaching WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon, among others.
Phil Kessel is sitting out an NHL hockey game for the first time in nearly 15 years.
The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said his sensational pole lap for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix felt particularly sweet coming in a week in which he has had to deal with “rumours and pressure” after being linked with Mercedes as a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton.
Exclusive interview: Mysterio details his hopes for the upcoming WWE draft as he moves forward with the memory of Eddie Guerrero