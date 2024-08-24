Matt Vierling's solo home run (15)
Matt Vierling hits a solo home run to left field, extending the Tigers' lead to 2-0 in the top of the 3rd inning
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0 of the 2024 college football season.
The Commanders' first memorial for Sean Taylor, which looked similar to a department store mannequin, drew harsh criticism when it was first unveiled in 2022.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
There were only three seconds left in Friday night's preseason finale between San Francisco and Las Vegas, but the 49ers weren't ready to go home just yet.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Trevor Lawrence's night included a tremendous touchdown pass.
Following Tennessee's first-ever national championship in baseball, the school rewarded coach Tony Vitello with a new contract that makes him the highest-paid coach in college baseball.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
Anthony Richardson had a nice TD drive and a bad INT on Thursday.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
The former LSU teammates had to quickly call off a bet over which one would win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Jason Fitz & Caroline Fenton just need to get some takes off in advance of the premiere of College Football Power Hour, which drops its first full episode on Tuesday, August 27th. With just days to go before Week 0 kicks off, the pair play a game of Overrated/Underrated/Properly Rated.
What if the start of the college football season began a week earlier? It could very well happen in the future, and the NFL may play a crucial role in the decision.
Verlander threw 5 innings in Houston's loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
"Aaron Judge always acts with kindness and respect. The coach could learn a lot from him.”