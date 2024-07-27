Matt Olson's solo home run (14)
Matt Olson hits a solo home run to left-center field to extend the Braves' lead to 2-0 in the top of the 4th inning
Even in defeat on Saturday, 58-year-old Chilean table tennis player Zhiying Zeng captivated fans back home and abroad.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
France hammered Fiji to win gold in Rugby Sevens.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
Dygert overcame an early fall on the slick Paris pavement to earn Team USA's second medal; Knibb fell three times before successfully finishing.
Malone, who is the reigning U.S. national all-around champion, fell three times and is likely out of individual medal contention.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
How will another playoff disappointment affect the Ravens?
In today's edition: A return to normalcy, Canada's spying scandal deepens, Team USA spotlight, Opening Ceremony details, Nadal vs. Djokovic, and more.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Training camps are opening across the country and there's no better time to get an insider's perspective on the biggest whispers at the buzziest camps. Yahoo's senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to share her biggest observations and what she's hearing from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!