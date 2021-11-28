Matt Murray officially flames out with Senators
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder what ails Matt Murray, whose days appear numbered with the Ottawa Senators with two-plus seasons remaining on his deal.
Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux are expected to stay on with the organization after cashing in.
The AL East upstarts are trying to complete a transformation like the one Kevin Gausman helped the San Francisco Giants achieve.
Only four NHL teams play four games this upcoming week, but here are the best streaming options from the bunch.
Dalton Del Don runs through all the fantasy fallout of Week 12, including the Rams losing their third straight.
A Bills-Patriots AFC East showdown highlights next week's NFL games.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
The Bengals have a good foundation.
Fred VanVleet had thoughts about officiating after the Raptors’ loss to the Celtics. But he’s not trying to get fined, so he kept them to himself. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the scathing comments Tkachuk aimed at Lemieux after an incident between the two ended in a bite.
The Rangers went big to secure the first top-level shortstop to sign in a loaded class.
Jeff Gorton will take over the reins and lead the search for a bilingual general manager.
If Kane goes unclaimed through the 24-hour window, he will be sent down to the AHL.
Goran Dragic will be away from the Raptors for an undetermined amount of time to deal with a personal matter.
Joe Buck has jokes, everyone.
Brady Tkachuk told anyone who would hear it how he felt about the incident.
The Cowboys may be without several important team members when they play the Saints on Thursday.
Here are two games with high-powered offenses that are driving the totals to a point where there is value on the under.
MANCHESTER, England — As the pioneer of a high-intensity pressing game adopted widely across Germany, Ralf Rangnick was an inspiration for coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel who have gone on to be successful at two of England’s biggest soccer teams. At the age of 63, Rangnick is heading to the English game himself, ready to take on his countrymen as manager of the grandest club of them all. The revered German coach was hired Monday to lead Manchester United until the end of the season,
The German government suggested big crowds at sports events should be reduced Monday after a weekend which featured one empty-stadium Bundesliga game and another with a crowd of 50,000. Germany leaves policy on sports events during the coronavirus pandemic to the state governments, but there are calls for a more unified approach. Leipzig had the first top-division game of the season in an empty stadium Sunday, losing 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen, because its home eastern state of Saxony has Germany's
Temple closed the season on a seven-game losing streak in which it was outscored 299-59.