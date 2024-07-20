Matt Morgan gets it to go at the buzzer

- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
- Advertisement
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Believe it or not, football is back! Well training camps are at least. As all 32 teams begin to open camp over the next two weeks we take a look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered over the next month. Essentially, what you need to be paying attention to as a fantasy manager from practice reports. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest questions we have the WR and TE position heading into training camp season.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
For our final 'Flip the Script' pod of the summer we go out with a bang. Fantasy Points' Dr. Edwin Porras joins Matt Harmon on the pod to identify who this year's Breece Hall could be: A player coming off an injury that becomes a draft day gem. The two look at the top QBs, RBs and WRs coming off an injury riddled 2023 season that are primed to bounce back and out kick their current ADPs.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The Boston Red Sox drafted the son of popular slugger David Ortiz in the 2024 MLB Draft. D'Angelo Ortiz was selected in the 19th round, No. 567 overall.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?