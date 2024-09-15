What should Matt LaFleur's game plan be for Malik Willis at QB 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" crew reveal what should Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's game plan be for quarterback Malik Willis.
Love suffered an MCL sprain during the Packers' opening game in Brazil against the Eagles.
Love was reportedly initially expected to miss 3-6 weeks with the MCL sprain he suffered in Week 1.
The initial diagnosis for Love said he might not return until October.
Willis will play behind Jordan Love in Green Bay.
