Matt Chapman's two-run home run (17)
Matt Chapman slugs a two-run home run to deep center for his 17th homer of the season, tying the game at 2-2 in the 4th
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.
Germany became the American women's 58th straight casualty in the Olympics.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
Crittenden jogged his way through his heat and finished nearly five seconds behind the second-to-last competitor.
Alfred won St. Lucia's first Olympic medal of any color on Saturday night.
Chase Budinger and Miles Evans rolled over Australia on Saturday night to make the beach volleyball knockout round.
Terence Crawford went the distance for the first time since 2016 on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
After three days of headlines, controversies and social media misinformation, the Algerian boxer outlasted her Hungarian opponent.
Trinity Rodman blasted the U.S. women’s national soccer team into an Olympic semifinal here on Saturday after 105-plus minutes of drudgery.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
Julius Peppers was an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
The Hall of Fame Game was called late in the third quarter after storms battered the Canton, Ohio, area on Thursday night.
Both Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting failed an unspecified gender eligibility test in 2023 and were disqualified from the world championships, which has sparked a controversy in Paris.
NFL fans won't recognize kickoffs this season.