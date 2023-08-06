Matt Chapman's two-run double
Matt Chapman clanks a fly ball off the Green Monster for a double, driving home Brandon Belt and George Springer to give Toronto a 2-0 lead
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
The Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson were ejected, along with both managers and others in Saturday's game.
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson is not in Chicago's starting lineup Sunday and Cleveland's José Ramírez is playing as Major League Baseball weighs likely discipline following a fight and wild brawl in Saturday night's game. Anderson and Ramírez threw punches at second base, and the Guardians' All-Star third baseman knocked down the White Sox shortstop with an overhand right to the chin. Anderson was dazed by the blow. Both players were ejected, along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third ba
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
The MMA community had a mix of criticism and praise for Cory Sandhagen after his UFC on ESPN 50 main event win over Rob Font.
The Royals strongly disagreed with a call in the ninth inning on Saturday. It contributed to their win streak being snapped.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
MONTREAL — Without a doubt, Eugenie Bouchard still holds a certain allure for the people of Montreal and Quebec. This was clear thanks to the thousands of people cheering her on at IGA Stadium's centre court on Saturday. However, there was an obstacle in her path: Danielle Collins. In a three-set duel, Bouchard had some good moments but not enough to book a ticket to the second round of the National Bank Open women's singles qualifiers on Saturday. In her first match on the IGA Stadium centre co
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Manager Phil Nevin said it will likely be a couple more days before the Los Angeles Angels finalize when Shohei Ohtani will make his next pitching start. Ohtani went only four innings in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani said the cramping was largely in his right middle finger. Nevin was optimistic that Ohtani's next start — which would be on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants — wouldn't ne
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired the Pittsburgh Penguin's 2025 second-round draft pick along with defenceman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith and forward Nathan Legare. The trio were acquired in exchange for forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick, with the Penguins also retaining 25 per cent of Petry's contract. Petry, 35, previously played eight seasons with the Canadiens, collecting over 40 points in four consecutive seasons from 2017-18 to 2020-21 to lead the team's defence
Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd's face. “I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted Saturday. Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet in Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson.
BŘECLAV, Czechia — Forward Malcolm Spence scored a game-winner with seven seconds left in the first overtime period as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday. Spence stripped the puck off Czechia's Ondrej Kos near centre ice in the extra frame before skating in on a breakaway and beating goaltender Jakub Milota. It's Canada's 24th title at the men's summer under-18 hockey tournament after also winning last year in Red Deer, Alta. Czechia's Adam Titlbach ope
Gragson apologized for his "lack of attention and actions on social media." He'll be replaced by Josh Berry at Michigan.
Here are six takeaways from Canada's World Cup campaign ahead of their Olympic qualifier this fall.