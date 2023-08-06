Matt Chapman's two-run double

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Without a doubt, Eugenie Bouchard still holds a certain allure for the people of Montreal and Quebec. This was clear thanks to the thousands of people cheering her on at IGA Stadium's centre court on Saturday. However, there was an obstacle in her path: Danielle Collins. In a three-set duel, Bouchard had some good moments but not enough to book a ticket to the second round of the National Bank Open women's singles qualifiers on Saturday. In her first match on the IGA Stadium centre co