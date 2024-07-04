Matt Chapman's RBI double
Matt Chapman pulls a double down the line in left field and Jorge Soler scores to put the Giants on the board in the 6th inning
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
Iger and Bay will replace Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian as majority owner of the team, which is worth a reported $300 million.
In today's edition: The Caitlin Clark Effect, $100M NBA players are on the horizon, Team USA's American football failure, and more.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
Murray is expected to compete in the singles and doubles competitions at the Olympics.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.
Wilson will be a part of the U.S. 4x400 relay team.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Mexico scored just one goal in three Copa América games, and fell short of the quarterfinals after drawing Ecuador 0-0.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Stewart's on a faster career scoring pace than the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
Richardson finished fourth in the women's 200-meter final at the U.S. Olympic track & field trials on Saturday evening, one spot shy of what she needed to punch her ticket to Paris in the event.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
A'ja Wilson's WNBA record streak of consecutive 20-point games ended at 20. The Las Vegas Aces star scored 11 in a win over the Washington Mystics.