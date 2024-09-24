Matt Chapman's two-run inside-the-park home run (27)
Matt Chapman hits an inside-the-park home run to left-center field, scoring Jerar Encarnacion to give the Giants a 3-1 lead in the 3rd
Matt Chapman will be with the Giants through his age-37 season.
Monday was a microcosm of two teams — and two careers — going in opposite directions.
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables announced that freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will start for the Sooners' Week 5 game at Auburn.
Hamlin made the milestone play on the same "Monday Night Football" broadcast that witnessed his on-field cardiac arrest in 2023.
Derwin James was suspended for repeatedly making forcible contact with his helmet, something the league said he did on Sunday in their loss to the Chargers.
Is Gardner Minshew's starting job really at risk?
“I shouldn’t have put that pressure on them, so I’m disappointed in me.”
Quinn Ewers is still recovering from an oblique strain he sustained in their Week 3 win over UTSA.
Sam Darnold sustained a bruised knee against the Texans.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's No. 1 player.
In today's edition: NFL favorites continue to fall, Europe takes the Laver Cup, WNBA end-of-season awards, Ohtani is still on fire, and more.
Rounding up Week 3 NFL news, injury updates and more.
Devin Singletary gave himself up at the 1-yard line late on Sunday afternoon instead of scoring an easy touchdown.
Week 3's Sunday slate had upsets, comebacks and some downright confusing results. Pinch hitting in the host chair for Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski joins Andy Behrens to breakdown all the fantasy implications from Sunday's action. The two determine which games you should care the most about from a fantasy perspective, the games you should care about a little and the games that could have been an email:
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap every game from the Sunday slate of Week 3 and give instant reactions and takeaways.
Another nail-biter for the Chiefs and the Falcons on Sunday Night Football
The Falcons had chances to knock off the Chiefs and couldn't do it.
One of the NFL's best kickers made some history on Sunday.
An ugly start to the game for the New York Giants, who are trying hard to get right against Cleveland.
Are players on the chopping block after Sunday's ugly loss to the Panthers?