Matt Chapman's barehanded play
Matt Chapman makes a fantastic barehanded play to retire Brandon Marsh for the final out of the 2nd inning
Matt Chapman makes a fantastic barehanded play to retire Brandon Marsh for the final out of the 2nd inning
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by the Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University J.A. Adande to react to the Eastern and Western Conference Finals games from the weekend and to remember NBA legend Bill Walton.
Thompson will be competing in her 18th straight U.S. Women's Open later this week.
The Celtics opened the season as co-favorites with the Milwaukee Bucks at +400.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
Brandon McManus allegedly sexually assaulted two flight attendants on the team's charter flight to London for a game last season.
Boston stunned the Pacers in their own gym to complete the series sweep.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Kristaps Porzingis had been reportedly targeting Game 4 to make his return to the court.
The Ohio State All-American underwent emergency surgery in April.
Barcelona won the UEFA Women's Champions League by beating Lyon 2-0 in Saturday's final. It's their third title in four years.
Contreras' red-hot start to the season now includes destroying a popcorn bucket.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There were three championship contests on the six-match card Saturday, but only one title changed hands.
TNT NBA announcer Kevin Harlan talked to the "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" podcast about reports that the network will lose its rights package to NBC and how that affects his career.
Being the center of the American sports universe isn’t new to Indianapolis. Making it personal — their teams, their tradition — is.
It is apparently possible to interfere with an infield fly.
Oneil Cruz is the first player in the Statcast era to have multiple 120 mph hits in a single game.