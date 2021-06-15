Matisse Thybulle with a dunk vs the Atlanta Hawks

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs for the Washington Nationals in their 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four games. Schwarber’s homer was his fourth in three days. The Nationals moved him to the leadoff spot Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. He led off that game with a home run, hit two more on Sunday and