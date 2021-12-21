Matisse Thybulle with an alley oop vs the Boston Celtics

The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — After all they endured over the past week, the Browns were seconds away from an unlikely leap into first place in the AFC North. Instead, they're at the bottom. Unable to overcome a COVID-19 outbreak that ravaged their starting lineup, sidelining their top two quarterbacks and coach, the Browns were beaten 16-14 on Monday night by the Las Vegas Raiders, who won on Daniel Carlson's 48-yard field goal as time expired. A two-day postponement had raised the Browns' hopes that they c