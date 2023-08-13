Matheson Park school supply distribution
Matheson Park school supply distribution
Matheson Park school supply distribution
Let’s make Florida even greater by banning all acronyms from education | Opinion
As students across the country return to school this fall, LGBTQ+ teachers face increasing scrutiny and backlash from the right. They just want to exist.
Rep. Summer Lee told Insider that her student-loan repayment has been "an anxiety-ridden experience" and her balance "never decreases."
As they prepare to start a new school year, many Miami-Dade and Broward teachers, students and parents are anxious over returning to a classroom given Florida’s new education laws.
Not all private schools in South Florida are participating
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Granbury ISDAt 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, when Assistant Principal Danny Guidry walked past the high school library in Granbury, Texas, he saw two figures moving in the darkened interior.“There were flashing lights from the phones looking at some books,” he later reported in an email to the district office made public by a parent’s open records request.Guidry entered and asked if he could be of assistance. He informed the two they were in a re
The Detroit Federation of Teachers has been working to strike a deal with the Detroit Public Schools Community District for the last several months.
Students were excited to return to school after receiving supplies at a back-to-school event
See the list of challenged books in Miami-Dade and Broward public schools
Don’t spend on private school vouchers when NC public schools have such a need for money | Letters to the editor
Muskoka, the aptly nicknamed “Hamptons of the North,” allows stars to escape paparazzi and live the simple life.
A building ridge could allow the country to see its first 40-degree reading of the year by Monday afternoon
"There was no point in time that the president ever told me that he knew he had lost," Pence told the Des Moines Register in a one on one interview.
Actor and comedian ended every day ‘sobbing’ due to worsening health
Members of Trump's inner circle sought to examine voting software in Coffee County to push his debunked claims of voter fraud, CNN reports.
Ukraine released a video of the futuristic BMP-T armored vehicle, nicknamed the "Terminator," that can simultaneously engage three targets.
Trump took aim at President Joe Biden after knocking a reporter's question on the election interference case against him in Georgia.
Khloé Kardashian is a fan, too.
The Princess of Wales has been known to wear more than one shoe size, but what's the reason behind her unusual fashion hack? Read to discover why.
A think tank said that Wagner troops were planning to return to Russia, suggesting their deal with President Vladimir Putin was collapsing.