Matchups to watch in Broncos-Bills Wild Card Weekend game 'NFL GameDay Morning'
The "NFL GameDay Morning" crew discuss the matchups to watch in Denver Broncos-Buffalo Bills Wild Card Weekend game.
The "NFL GameDay Morning" crew discuss the matchups to watch in Denver Broncos-Buffalo Bills Wild Card Weekend game.
The Rams are the only home team not favored in the remaining four wild-card games.
MVP candidate Josh Allen faces off against rookie star Bo Nix in this opening-round matchup.
You can watch all six games live on mobile with NFL+.
It's wild-card weekend in the NFL and there's so many juicy matchups to sink our teeth in. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski preview each of the six games to determine the players and, most importantly, the prop bets you need to keep an eye on. To end the show, Harmon and Pianowski "Prop it up" with their four favorite prop bets of the weekend.
The game was against the Chiefs' backups, but Denver was very sharp to close the regular season.
The NFL landed on two good matchups for Christmas.
The Broncos and the Chargers kick off Week 16 with their playoff hopes (and those of fantasy football managers) on the line.
There's never any telling when it comes to new coaching hires, but this is about the best-case scenario New England could have hoped for all-around.
The Ravens' best brand of offense this season has been running it like a service academy. In Jackson's last playoff game, the Ravens couldn’t sustain drives vs. KC. This year feels different.
Jackson was up to his old tricks in the first half of Baltimore's playoff opener.
Tomlin isn’t the problem with the Steelers. Saying he is requires a belief the Steelers should have won more than 10 games this season. But the frustration from Steelers fans is valid.
A big mistake turned into a big play for the Texans.
Houston had a rough second half of the regular season, but will now be one of the last eight teams standing after ending Jim Harbaugh's first season in Los Angeles.
Dicker appeared to misunderstand the rules about blocked kicks.
The wild-card round is here — Scott Pianowski helps you build your daily fantasy lineups.
McCartney, who led the Buffaloes to three Big Eight titles and a national title in 1990, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
Following a memorable and exciting Semifinal round, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recount the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.
A winter storm brought snow and freezing rain to Atlanta on Friday.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down Ohio State's victory vs. Texas in the Cotton Bowl as they advance to face Notre Dame for the CFP title.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson, and Frank Schwab talk about the Raiders cleaning house, the Rams-Vikings game being moved, preview other Wild Card Weekend matchups and discuss who might be able to knock out the Chiefs.