Match of the Day hosts pay moving tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton after legend dies at 86

The Canadian Press

After leading Canada to gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, captain Christine Sinclair came to a realization. "After Tokyo, deep down inside, I knew I didn't want to play in Paris," she said, referencing the 2024 Olympics. "The way the Tokyo Olympics ended, you can't beat it. "I wanted to give it one more shot for the World Cup, just because I really thought we could be successful there and we hadn't been successful in a long time at World Cups." It wasn't to be. Canada came home early fr