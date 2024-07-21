Matas Buzelis slams it home

- Advertisement
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer explained that he "hated" losing Paul George to free agency, but felt they could only offer so much and still field a competitive team.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is the new Home Run Derby champion.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Just this year, Garcia has been suspended from boxing for a banned substance, expelled from the WBC for racist comments, arrested for vandalism, and sued for defamation.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.