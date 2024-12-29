Matas Buzelis sends the shot away

The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
The Trojans got a Week 1 win over LSU and beat Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Jusuf Nurkić and Naji Marshall got into it on Friday.
Even if Barkley doesn't catch Dickerson, he can still become the ninth running back to get 2,000 yards in a season.
The Giants could be the first NFL team to finish 0-9 at home if they lose to the Colts in Week 17.
Fantasy football managers can celebrate (or mourn) their seasons with the signature Yahoo Fantasy Collection from HOMAGE.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
Sirianni was reportedly rankled by Ertz enthusiastically high-fiving him after their game.
In the NFC, four teams have earned tickets to the postseason, but all four division titles remain in play.
The NFL went for Christmas in a big way this year.
Luka Dončić went down with a noncontact leg injury in the first half of Wednesday's contest in Dallas.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.