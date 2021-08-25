Massive waterspouts spotted near Florida beach

Witness Tati Padavong captured footage of at least two waterspouts spinning simultaneously and in close proximity to a swimming pool by the beach.

The National Weather Service also issued a Special Marine Warning for the area, which alerts the public to high-wind conditions at sea.

Waterspouts are generally short lived, usually lasting no more than five minutes.

Winds inside a waterspout can be faster than 62 miles per hour, and they can do great damage to boats at sea.