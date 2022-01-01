Massive Potato Lit Up With Fireworks Rings in New Year in Boise, Idaho

A massive potato suspended from a crane was lit up with fireworks to ring in the New Year in Boise, Idaho.

Footage recorded and posted to Facebook by Kimberly Hippe Ringer shows the potato being lowered in front of the Idaho State Capitol in Boise as fireworks go off.

According to local reports, this was the 9th year of the Idaho Potato Drop, which was held virtually in 2020 and at a different location in 2021 due the pandemic. Credit: Kimberly Hippe Ringer via Storyful