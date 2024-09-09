How massive was Lions Week 1 OT win vs. Rams 'GMFB'
"GMFB" breakdown How massive was the Detroit Lions Week 1 overtime win vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
"GMFB" breakdown How massive was the Detroit Lions Week 1 overtime win vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
The Lions and Rams opened up their seasons with a thriller on Sunday night.
Sunday's win was the start of what many expect to be a season of thrilling victories leading, eventually, to a Lombardi Trophy; or at least again something damn close. Do Detroit fans dare to dream?
With Week 1's Sunday action in the books, Matt Harmon sifts through all the noise to find the signal.
The Rams announced after halftime of their loss to the rams that Puka Nacua would not return.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces once again to react to a marvelous first week of NFL action.
The first NFL Sunday of the season is in the books and boy there's a lot of new information to digest. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon on the newly revamped recap show to breakdown every fantasy angle from all the action on Sunday. Harmon and Behrens reveal the games they care about the most, the games they sort of care about and the games that could have been an email.
The first two weeks of the college football season have shown us something about this class of freshmen receivers.
Antonio Pearce's decision to punt bucked the modern NFL trend of coaches getting aggressive on 4th-and-short.
Before the deal was struck, Prescott had a conversation with Jerry Jones that triggered a four-letter reaction. “F***,” he said, unsure in what direction he was even exclaiming.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Week 1's Sunday action.
The Chargers surged ahead late to beat the Raiders in Jim Harbaugh's coaching debut with the team on Sunday afternoon.
Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season, moving him closer to a historic 50-50 performance with 19 games remaining on the Los Angeles Dodgers' schedule.
It's time for a moment to breathe after all that Week 1 action. Tera Roberts breaks down some of the lackluster performances we saw on Sunday.
Does every team in college football stink? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to a wild Week 2 slate that featured many teams underperforming.
Pavin Smith only had four home runs on the season before Sunday night's game in Houston.
Energized Dallas raced to an early lead and were rarely bothered in Cleveland as Prescott's counterpart Deshaun Watson struggled.
Scott Pianowski breaks down fantasy's stars and disappointments from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
Never too early to start plugging in those fantasy football waivers! Check out this suggested trio for Week 2.
Caleb Williams learned a valuable lesson in his first professional football game: It’s going to be a bit more difficult than the Pac-12.
Logano got a push from Ryan Blaney to pass Daniel Suarez on a green-white-checker restart.