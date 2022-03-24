Massive Icicles Hang in Destroyed Kharkiv School Building

Video shows large icicles hanging in the destroyed remains of a Kharkiv economics school as Russia continued its full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Footage by photojournalist Alex Lourie shows the destruction inside an economics school on Myronosytska Street in Kharkiv on March 22, he said. The school building was one of many in Kharkiv covered in ice after water pipes burst during ongoing airstrikes. Credit: Alex Lourie via Storyful