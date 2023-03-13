Massive fire breaks out at vacant building

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres has called for a public apology after an employee at a Vancouver hotel denied an Indigenous man access to a washroom, which they say resulted him losing control of his bladder in front of onlookers. The General Manager of the Hyatt Regency Hotel says it conducted an internal investigation after the association reported an incident last month. Patrick Gosselin says it determined the employee was following protocol to close restroom