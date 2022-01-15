Massive Fire Breaks Out at Passaic Chemical Plant

A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in Passaic, New Jersey, on Friday, January 14, officials reported, filling the night sky with flames and acrid smoke that sent locals fleeing indoors.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said the fire was burning at the Qualco chemical plant on Passaic Street, according to local reports. Local authorities instructed nearby residents to close their windows due to the danger posed by a chemical fire.

This footage, recorded by Ameer Al-Khatahtbeh from an overpass above Route 21, shows the fire burning on Friday evening. Al-Khatahtbeh said he had to evacuate from the area because it was “very hard to breath.” Credit: Ameer Al-Khatahtbeh via Storyful