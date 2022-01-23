Massive double backflip in FWT top men’s ski

U.S. riders took the top spot in both men's and women's snowboarding in Baqueira Beret.

Palm stole the show with his high-flying acrobatics which catapulted the 19-year-old Swede to the top of the men's ski competition.Local rookie Abel Moga came in second followed by Craig Murray of New Zealand in third.

In an amazing comeback, Canadian Olivia McNeill dominated the women's ski competition after suffering an injury in 2021.

She beat out Norway's Hedvig Wessel and Zuzanna Witych who rounded out the top three.