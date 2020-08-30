Massive Crowd of Protesters Marches Through Minsk

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Minsk, Belarus, on August 30, reports said, against President Alexander Lukashenko, whose disputed re-election sparked 22 days of protests in the country.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported that a number of people were detained as protesters marched toward Independence Square for a rally dubbed the “Peace and Independence March.”

Riot police blocked crowds from advancing toward several areas of the city, the report said.

Anti-government protests were ignited after it was announced on August 9 that President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for a sixth term. He has been in power since 1994.

The main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, claimed the vote was rigged. Credit: TUT.BY via Storyful