Massachusetts man facing charges after state police say he nearly hit a cruiser on I-89 in Sutton
A Massachusetts man is accused of nearly hitting a New Hampshire State Police cruiser head-on while driving the wrong way on Interstate 89.
A Massachusetts man is accused of nearly hitting a New Hampshire State Police cruiser head-on while driving the wrong way on Interstate 89.
Montreal paramedics say staff shortages are to blame after an ambulance took seven hours to respond over the weekend to a call involving a 91-year-old woman who died before they arrived. Urgences-santé spokesman Stéphane Smith says the service received a call about a woman who fell and hurt her leg, adding that the call was categorized as Priority 4 — which is not considered urgent. He says the woman's condition was re-evaluated every hour and did not change, but he says by the time paramedics a
The 29-year-old YouTube star's feud with fellow vloggers in the food community is enraging viewers and other YouTubers alike.
Pence became a figure whose fealty to Trump largely defined his time as vice president, Mark Leibovich told Insider.
Huge plumes of smoke filled the sky in Landiras, France, on Tuesday, July 12, as a wildfire there, and another in nearby La Teste-de-Buch, broke out, growing over the next day to over 4,000 acres and leading to thousands of evacuations at campsites.Maxence Bitterli recorded this footage with a drone.On July 13, local authorities reported that wildfires had burnt 1,000 hectares near Landiras and 700 hectares near La Teste-de-Buch.The Facebook page of La Teste-de-Buch said 6,000 people were evacuated from campsites in the area. Local media said 600 firefighters had been deployed. Credit: Maxence Bitterli via Storyful
A new wave of anger swept through Uvalde on Tuesday over surveillance footage of police officers in body armor milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman carried out a massacre inside a fourth-grade classroom where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman is a disturbing 80-minute recording of what has been known for weeks now about one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history: that heavily armed police officers, some armed with rifles and bulletproof shields, massed in the hallway and waited more than an hour before going inside and stopping the May 24 slayings. Hours after the video was published, some residents at a Uvalde City Council meeting said they had not been able to bring themselves to watch it.
The America's Got Talent auditions Tuesday night with married couple Flora and Nico, also known as Duo Rings, who performed a mesmerizing aerial act that had judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell captivated. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Duo Rings said they came to AGT because their dream is to perform their act in Vegas. The husband and wife duo, who have been together for nine years, and married for three and a half, shared, "We are gymnasts, so we created an act together, combining our passion in sports and entertainment, and showing our love." As Haley Reinhart's rendition of Postmodern Jukebox's "Creep" began to play, Cowell immediately stated, "Great song," but that was only the start of what became a very impressive act. Both Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were fascinated by the fact that Flora did a lot of the heavy lifting that, following their performance, Vergara shared, "It was so interesting to see that she was doing the heavy work." Flora responded, "Well, because women are strong enough to also do the big stuff, you know?" "It was mesmerizing. It was so elegant. No safety net, nothing. It was incredible," shared Klum, while Cowell asked, "Who taught you to do this?" The couple said they created everything together from scratch, including the costumes, choreography and elements. "This felt very different from this kind of act I've seen before," said Cowell, "So the fact that you created this yourself really, to me, makes it more special." In the end, Flora and Nico unsurprisingly received the three yeses they needed to move on to the next round.
Kim Plath shares a sad part of her childhood with son Micah when he asks about her parenting style
BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if
The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C
Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1
Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.
SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1
Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one
Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p
Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.
After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with