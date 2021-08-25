Massachusetts lawmakers say infrastructure bill will pay for Cape bridge replacements
Replacing the Cape Cod bridges is something that has been talked about for years, and it may soon become a reality if the infrastructure bill is approved.
Replacing the Cape Cod bridges is something that has been talked about for years, and it may soon become a reality if the infrastructure bill is approved.
The Coyotes renounced 2020 draft pick Mitchell Miller after a disturbing, racially charged history of bullying and abuse came to light.
Rachel Nichols' time on ESPN airwaves appears to be over.
Flyers forward Kevin Hayes says he lost his "best friend" when his older brother and former NHLer Jimmy Hayes died.
Kelsey Mitchell is clearly a woman of many talents.
Charlie Montoyo has been taking a lot of heat from Blue Jays fans. Is it justified?
The family of a 24-year-old Ottawa man who represented Canada at the 2015 Junior Pan American Games said police found his body in Lake Ontario.
Canada is on the board at the Paralympics.
Connor McDavid should be the No. 1 pick in all fantasy drafts, but here's how the forwards shake out after him.
The RB2 options this season are tough to navigate. Our analysts reveal four backs they're avoiding in drafts, and explain why you should do the same.
You missed your chance to own some of Tony Hawk's blood. For retail rates, at least.
If Newton doesn't perform after returning from his COVID test mishap, his rookie first-round competition might be starting Week 1.
Premier League referees are once again under scrutiny following offseason changes to some rules that were previously divisive, including handball, offside margins and what could be considered trivial fouls.
A judge ruled that Kane must face discovery in a lawsuit alleging he reneged on a promise to pay a woman $2 million for aborting their pregnancy.
Matt Harmon ranks his top-10 QB/WR duos and shows why, despite their success last year, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs could hit an even higher ceiling.
After another weekend of breathtaking Premier League action, Matchday 3 features a team searching for past glory versus a modern dynasty, and two teams searching for an identity early in the season.
Rich Paul allegedly said Nerlens Noel was a '$100 million man.' His next contract was worth $4.1 million.
Winning a title is good for your job security.
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Wisdom, a 29-year-old having a breakout season, launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his 21st home run. Wisdom entered the year with four homers in 48 games over three seasons with the Cardinals, Rangers and Cubs. David Bote and Austin Romine also
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Finding Browns safety John Johnson III on the field is easy. Just listen. “I like talking,” Johnson said with a big smile following practice this week. “I don’t even wear a mouthpiece because I like talking so much.” One of the many new faces on Cleveland's revamped defense, the loquacious Johnson was signed by the Browns in March to a three-year, $33.7 million free agent contract to bolster a major weak spot from last season. Johnson, who played the last four years with the L
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts opened training camp without coach Frank Reich and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard. During the first week three more starters went down: quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. On Wednesday, after spending four weeks at nearby Westfield, Indiana, the Colts finished camp with Reich and all four players on the practice field — and hope that everyone would play in the Sept. 12 opener against Seattle. “I think you'