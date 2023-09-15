Massachusetts Firefighters Scoop Missing Dog Out of Charles River

Firefighters from Newton, Massachusetts, rescued a missing dog that was found trapped on rocks by the Charles River on Friday, September 8.

The Wellesley Police Department said they were an hour into their search for the dog, seven-year-old Maggie, when they were notified that the Newton Fire Department was attempting to rescue a dog from the Charles River.

Maggie had gone over at least one waterfall on the Charles River, according to Wellesley Police.

After Maggie slipped further downstream during the first rescue attempt, she was scooped to safety by the Newton firefighters before she reached some nearby rapids, Wellesley Police said.

Maggie was identified and “happily reunited” with her owner by the Newton Fire Department, police said. Credit: Wellesley Police Department via Storyful