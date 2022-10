Foliage across Massachusetts was nearing the peak of its season by October 7, according to reports.

Twitter user @NYCGirl said this footage, showing vivid reds and yellows, was taken in the Berkshire County town of Dalton on October 8.

The “lofty peaks and gorgeous river valleys” of the Berkshire Mountains are “ideal” for viewing fall foliage, according to Visit Massachusetts. Credit: @NYCRobyn via Storyful