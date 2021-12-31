Mass testing and food deliveries for China's Xian

Most residents have been barred from leaving their housing compounds unless going out to take COVID-19 tests or attend to essential matters approved by authorities.

Several city districts have arranged for the delivery of free groceries to some residential compounds, state media said.

China reported 195 new confirmed coronavirus cases for December 30, from 207 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday.

Most of the new infections were in Xian, but other Chinese cities remain on high alert as the New Year holiday looms.