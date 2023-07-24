Mass shooting suspect faces hate crime charges

The man arrested in connection to shooting six people, killing three men, last month in Annapolis now faces hate crime charges. An Anne Arundel County grand jury returned an indictment charging Charles Robert Smith with first-degree murder and hate crimes, as most of the victims were Latino. Charging documents state the shooting erupted after Smith got into an argument over a parking spot. Authorities said Smith pulled out a gun during what they described as a tussle over the weapon with the host of a party at a neighboring home, Mario Mireles and Christian Segovia. Police said Smith shot both men, saying he stood over Mireles and shot him several more times. Smith is accused of then going inside his home, and firing rifle shots from his front window at people who tried to help the wounded men.