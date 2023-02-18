Mass. restaurant suffers damage after fire extinguisher used by burglar

CBC

Over a year after she was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police investigators have released new photos of people they believe were involved in Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping. In a news release issued Thursday, police said two men and one woman can be seen in photos taken in Quebec, though police believe these people are living in the Greater Toronto Area. "We need your help in identifying these individuals," the news release reads. Anyone with information about thei