Mass rallies keep up against Israel's judicial reforms

STORY: The pressure at home and abroad appears to be leading to some success for the protesters, with Netanyahu earlier agreeing to delay the overhaul to try to negotiate with the opposition a middle ground. However, after shifting focus to passing a state budget last week, the highly-contested plan is again at the forefront.

On Wednesday (June 14), parliament delivered a surprise blow to Netanyahu's coalition by electing an opposition member to sit on a committee that appoints judges, a panel at the heart of a political battle over Israel's justice system.

Protester Gabi Lehner said he joined Saturday's protest to remind everyone that despite what he called a "great victory" on Wednesday, "the coup is still on its way and they are still trying to overhaul the legislative regime that we have today in Israel."

Another protester Tamir Guy Tsabry accused the authorities of wanting "to destroy democracy", saying, "we are keeping on protesting because we want Israel to stay democracy ."