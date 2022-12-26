Mass. will raise minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2023

The Canadian Press

Connor Bedard sees the reminder every time he's back home. His gold medal from the last world junior hockey championship — a tournament that was moved to the summer and almost didn't happen because of COVID-19 — hangs in the 17-year-old phenom's bedroom. And the presumptive No. 1 pick at the 2023 NHL draft is eager for more. "Feels like when you win it, it lasts 10 minutes," Bedard said. "You want that again right away." Another opportunity is right around the corner. Bedard headlines a star-stu