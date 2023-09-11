Mass. honoring victims of 9/11
Communities across Massachusetts are honoring those lost on Sept. 11 -- 22 years after the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.
CNN's Anderson Cooper had a funny reaction to hearing former President Donald Trump play "The Phantom of the Opera" at a rally.
Harris dropped a big prediction about the 2024 election after CBS' Margaret Brennan questioned her about national polls.
Michael White had only recently arrived in a grim Iranian jail when a curious fellow prisoner, an English-speaking Iranian, approached him in the courtyard for a conversation. The American did not reveal much at first, but it was the beginning of an unlikely friendship between White, a Navy veteran imprisoned on spying charges he says were unfounded, and Mahdi Vatankhah, a young Iranian political activist whose positions on social issues had drawn his government's ire.
A campaigning Donald Trump did not receive the most rapturous greeting when he showed up at the Iowa-Iowa State game in Ames today. When the former president stepped out onto the concourse to wave and give thumbs up to the crowd, he got a few cheers — and some noticeable boos. According to the Des …
Video footage appears to show Ukraine attaching TM-62 anti-tank mines to drones and using them to bomb Russian positions.
The terror suspect was arrested just before 11am on Saturday and is now in police custody.
The New IRA is thought to have acquired Russian grenades stolen from the front line of the war in Ukraine.
Ken Buck, a conservative lawmaker from Colorado, called out Greene for her relentless push for impeaching President Joe Biden.
Melania Trump has so far been absent from the Republican campaign trail, instead remaining in Florida with the couple's son, Barron Trump.
Willis didn't just shut Jordan down, she also gave him a list of things Congress should be doing instead of interfering in her racketeering probe
Kari Lake, the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona, is eyeing an entry into the 2024 Senate primary, according to The New York Times.
STORY: More than 10,000 people marched along the A12 highway into The Hague, ignoring warnings from authorities not to block the major traffic artery into the Dutch seat of government.The police said in a statement they detained 2,400 protesters, including minors. There were no reports of injuries.Extinction Rebellion, which organized the event, has said it will continue to hold protests until the government of the Netherlands stops using public funds to subsidize the oil and gas industry.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday there was more to Italy's relationship with China than the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), adding that a final decision on whether to leave the BRI was still to be taken. Italian media reported earlier in the day that Italy would quit the BRI and instead seek to revitalise a strategic partnership agreement with China, aimed at fostering economic cooperation, that it first signed in 2004.
Gen Mark Milley tells Laura Kuenssberg the autumn weather will make Ukraine's manoeuvres much harder.
In Missouri, Wisconsin and Georgia, the former Grand Old Party stopped believing that it’s up to voters to decide. From Melinda Henneberger:
The son of a prominent conservative activist has been convicted of charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, bashed in a window, chased a police officer, invaded the Senate floor and helped a mob disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory. Leo Brent Bozell IV, 44, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, was found guilty Friday of 10 charges, including five felony offenses, after a trial decided by a federal judge, according to the Justice Department. Bozell’s father is Brent Bozell III, who founded the Media Research Center, Parents Television Council and other conservative media organizations.
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal foresaw major developments with the reconvening of the D.C. grand jury.
A Ukrainian-operated Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle appeared to successfully target and destroy a Russian patrol boat, reports say.
PTR's performance as Tamil Nadu’s finance minister earned him a national profile. Now he is on a new mission.
Kim Jong Un attended a celebration for a new North Korean "nuclear attack submarine" wearing a cream suit and a sun hat.