Mass. honoring victims of 9/11

Reuters Videos

STORY: More than 10,000 people marched along the A12 highway into The Hague, ignoring warnings from authorities not to block the major traffic artery into the Dutch seat of government.The police said in a statement they detained 2,400 protesters, including minors. There were no reports of injuries.Extinction Rebellion, which organized the event, has said it will continue to hold protests until the government of the Netherlands stops using public funds to subsidize the oil and gas industry.