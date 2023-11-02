Mass. family leaves Gaza after nearly a month trapped in war zone
The Medway family was visiting family when the war began and they became trapped in Gaza, where they witnessed airstrikes and had to search for dwindling supplies.
The Medway family was visiting family when the war began and they became trapped in Gaza, where they witnessed airstrikes and had to search for dwindling supplies.
Fox NewsFox News host Jesse Watters, no stranger to accusations of racism and bigotry, decided to go full-on Islamophobic on Wednesday by claiming that he’s “had it” with Arab Americans and Muslims.Amid the escalating violence in Gaza and increased calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, college campuses and cities across the world have also seen a surge of anti-Israel protesters tearing down posters of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists.Reporting on the incidents of the ubiquitous fliers
“I would have a hard time coming up with a case that is more horrific than this one.”
OTTAWA — An Ottawa police liaison officer testifying in the trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich agreed today that none of the protesters he communicated with indicated they were participating in the "Freedom Convoy" because they were influenced by the high-profile organizers. Acting Sgt. Jordan Blonde, who described himself as a "secondary" contact to Barber, confirmed as much when prompted with a question from defence lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who is representing Lich. Defence lawyers began
Jason Edwards/Newspix via Getty ImagesA woman in Australia who cooked a meal using mushrooms suspected of killing three people was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, authorities said.Erin Patterson, 49, has maintained that the deaths after the beef Wellington lunch at her home in Leongatha, in the state of Victoria, were a tragic accident. Now police have charged her with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder—with some of the charges relating to earlier incidents.Mom Who Co
The Maryland lawmaker was among 31 Democrats who voted not to oust the serially lying Republican.
Angelo Mantych is accused of murdering Marina Placensia
Cornell University cancels classes Friday after a student was arrested in connection with antisemitic threats against Jewish students
An investigation by a joint task force of police services across Ontario has led to the arrests of 10 people for child exploitation.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) worked with the North Bay Police Service, Greater Sudbury Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, York Regional Police, Peel Regional Police and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service on a luring investigation they called Project Limestone.From Sept. 12 to 15, officers posed as children online to identify suspects and it led to the a
A care aide in Surrey, B.C., has pleaded guilty to 34 crimes — including fraud and identity theft — after RCMP slapped her with dozens of charges related to her care of elderly patients earlier this year.Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, who was born in 1992, pleaded guilty in Surrey Provincial Court on Tuesday, after first being charged last July.Chamdal pleaded guilty to charges including fraud over $5,000, identity fraud, theft of credit cards and possession of a forged document.She will be sentenced at
Ontario Provincial Police say a 19-year-old from Leamington is facing a handful of charges after allegedly driving a pickup truck into Lake Erie.It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Point Pelee Drive and Mersea Road C in Leamington.All five occupants were able to escape without injuries, police say. But the truck remains in the lake."Recovery efforts to remove the pickup truck were halted on Thursday as the conditions of Lake Erie were unsafe and posed a risk to recovery crews," the OPP said i
"I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe," she wrote
“Our thoughts are with the young boy and his family as he fights for survival,” a Rhode Island police chief said.
Dale Holloway allegedly opened fire at the 2019 wedding less than two weeks after the groom's son fatally shot Holloway's stepfather
Edgar Augusto Gamez, 52, was arrested Tuesday in North Miami on charges of lewd and lascivious child molestation after four girls came forward.
Dawn Walker, a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child and faking their deaths, has pleaded guilty to three offences.Walker pleaded guilty in Saskatoon provincial court Thursday to abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order, making statements that were false and misleading for the purpose of obtaining passport, and possessing forged documents with the intention of committing an offence.She had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges against her earlier this year. All
A New Brunswick man who killed a fellow inmate while serving a murder sentence expressed remorse to his victim's family, but said he did it to protect himself. "Nobody knows what goes on in there but the guys in there," Brandon Blake Colford, 27, said during his sentencing hearing Wednesday in Miramichi, in eastern New Brunswick."I had to do what I had to do for my own safety, and for that I'm sorry I guess, but it is what it is."Colford, originally charged with second-degree murder, pleaded gui
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesRep. George Santos (R-NY) lives to see another day in the House of Representatives.Santos, Congress’ most notorious fraudster and fabulist, survived an expulsion vote Wednesday night that was led by his fellow New York Republicans.The resolution failed 179 to 213, with 31 Democrats opposed to removing Santos and 24 Republicans voting to expel him. Nineteen members also voted present.While the 23 federal charges Santos faces—conspiracy, wire and credit card fraud
OTTAWA — The federal prison watchdog says there are still too many Indigenous people behind bars in Canada. In fact, correctional investigator Ivan Zinger says the problem has gotten significantly worse since he originally flagged it a decade ago. Zinger's latest annual report says 32 per cent of all federal inmates in Canada — and 50 per cent of the women — are Indigenous, compared to 25 per cent in 2013. The report describes the country's penitentiary system as "disturbingly and unconscionably
ESTEVAN, Sask. — Authorities were investigating Wednesday after a police officer was seriously injured on the job in southeastern Saskatchewan. Police in Estevan, about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina, said the officer was injured during an altercation at the local police station. It said in a statement the officer was transported by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Regina and was in stable condition. One person was in custody and there was no risk to the public, police said. The Saskatchew
Jurors in Chicago convicted Pierre Stokes of attempted murder for trying to avenge his 9-year-old son, Tyshawn Lee's horrific execution years earlier.