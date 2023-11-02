Mass. family leaves Gaza after nearly a month trapped in war zone

CBC

A New Brunswick man who killed a fellow inmate while serving a murder sentence expressed remorse to his victim's family, but said he did it to protect himself. "Nobody knows what goes on in there but the guys in there," Brandon Blake Colford, 27, said during his sentencing hearing Wednesday in Miramichi, in eastern New Brunswick."I had to do what I had to do for my own safety, and for that I'm sorry I guess, but it is what it is."Colford, originally charged with second-degree murder, pleaded gui