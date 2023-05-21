Mass. community unveils statue honoring fallen state police K9
K9 Frankie, who served nine years with the Massachusetts State Police, was fatally shot in the line of duty in Fitchburg last year.
K9 Frankie, who served nine years with the Massachusetts State Police, was fatally shot in the line of duty in Fitchburg last year.
People with long guns were seen getting out of a grey van and shooting at the participants at a gas station
Gina Bisignano became famous for participating in the Capitol riot clad in a Louis Vuitton sweater and Chanel boots, but her insurrection story reveals a deeper truth
Mexican prosecutors announced Saturday night that they are withdrawing a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the town of Renfrew, Ont., late Friday evening. Police officers were called to a home on Vimy Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, OPP said in a release. When they arrived, police say they found a person who had sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The suspect fled before officers got there, OPP said. As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests had been announced. OPP issued a public s
Millions of people get phone calls from scammers and wonder who is at the other end.
Diamond and her sister Tionda left a note for their mother in 2001 and were never seen again
The 2-year-old was left unattended in a vehicle for 14 hours, according to police.
A man is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed in a Brampton park on Friday evening, Peel police say. Police were called to Sparrow Park, in the area of Hummingbird Court and Cherrytree Drive, shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of an assault. Officers found the woman suffering from "obvious signs of trauma" on the park's foot path, said Const. Tyler Bell, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police. She died at the scene. Shortly after the woman was pronounced dead, police located the suspect ab
An attorney representing the groom said the driver's boss had a habit of organizing work parties where too much alcohol was served.
Madeline Pantoja, aged 20, was reported missing on 11 May
The 38-year-old educator was named her high school’s Teacher of the Year in 2017.
Phoenix police said they found the student with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and additional ammunition in his backpack and lunch box.
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will begin her 11 year prison sentence at a Federal Prison camp in Texas starting May 30.
Nebraska passed the Let Them Grow Act on Friday, which bans "gender altering" surgery for anyone under 19-years-old and bans abortion after 12 weeks.
MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police have arrested two people after an alleged road rage incident in the Montreal suburb of St-Eustache, Que., that left two others seriously injured Sunday morning. Police said they believe the 26-year-old driver of a sport utility vehicle intentionally struck a three-wheeled motorcycle, injuring two riders. The man was arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon, Sgt. Eric Cadotte said Sunday, adding the vehicle was being consider
Police said the 26-year-old man was arrested after lab results came back. The boy’s death was originally ruled accidental from a suspected drug overdose.
Teenage girls heard what they thought was crying coming from the woods near their house, leading to the infant’s discovery in 2019, according to officials.
Incident is at least the fifth mass shooting in the US this weekend
WALLACE, Idaho. (AP) — A 33-year-old pregnant woman and her toddler son were found shot to death in a home in northern Idaho, authorities said. Deputies responded at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a death at the home, Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey announced on Facebook. There they found the bodies of Elizabeth Lawley and her 2-year-old son. Both had gunshot wounds, and a preliminary investigation indicates that Lawley shot and killed the boy and then herself, according to the s
SAINTE-JULIENNE, Que. — Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly slit his own throat as police confronted him after he stole and crashed two cars in less than half an hour. The agency, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, issued a news release saying the man appeared to have injured himself with an exacto knife at his workplace late Friday morning. It says the man then fled in a stolen vehicle, which he then drove off the road and abandoned, before st