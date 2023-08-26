Mass. bear shot by resident 'in fear of being attacked,' police say

CBC

RCMP officers have arrested a man who managed to elude them for nearly a month. In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, the RCMP said they had arrested Tony Farrell, 36, at a home on Ville Marie Drive in Marystown. The post came nearly three hours after police had tweeted about an increased police presence in the town. The hunt for Farrell began July 19, when police issued an arrest warrant in relation to several charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop for police, posse