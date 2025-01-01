Mason Plumlee rises up and throws it down
Mason Plumlee rises up and throws it down, 12/31/2024
Mason Plumlee rises up and throws it down, 12/31/2024
The Nittany Lions are a win away from the national title game.
Penn State is a win away from the national title game.
Saturday's blowout was the most-watched non-playoff or New Year's Six game since 2020.
Fantasy football analyst Renee Miller offers up some tips for closing the season out and looking ahead.
Sal Vetri identifies five players who were key to our wins — and downfalls — in the 2024 fantasy football season.
Notre Dame has struggled to keep up with the upper crust of college football in recent years. This year, it's trying to prove that's changed.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
One more week left in the 2024 regular season and the playoff picture (and first pick in the draft picture) is coming into shape. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald discuss the five biggest results from Week 17's Saturday and Sunday action, leading off with the Minnesota Vikings' well-earned divisional win over the Green Bay Packers.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
The Dolphins can still get an AFC wild card spot, while Minnesota can become the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a Week 18 win.
Dominate championship week with Sal Vetri's keys to a fantasy football victory in Week 17.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Set your Championship Week lineups with start/sit advice from every remaining game on the Week 17 slate.
The Yahoo Fantasy team gives its most steadfast predictions for fantasy championship week.
The Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. The Kings are currently on a five-game losing streak.