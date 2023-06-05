Mason offers $15 million to retain Western Southern Tennis Open
Mason City Council today approved a $15 million incentive to help fund a $150 million expansion of the Lindner Family Tennis Center. But it could be months before the city knows whether its approach will retain the Western Southern Open long term. The Mason incentives are intended to join a $25 million commitment from the state of Ohio and $10.5 million from Warren County to convince Beemok Capital Group not to move the prestigious tennis event to Charlotte.