Masks optional for students in Carroll County

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston’s eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night. Dylan Moore had a pinch-hit, two-run homer for Seattle in the sixth for a 3-2 lead. But that was erased in the eighth as Smith (2-3) couldn’t get outs against his former team and Seattle made a pair of defensive miscues. Yuli Gurriel led off with a single