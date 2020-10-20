Maskless Passenger on Atlanta-Bound Plane Assaults Flight Attendant Over Mask Policy

A Delta Airlines passenger was removed from a plane in Miami after she allegedly struck a flight attendant who confronted her for refusing to abide by the airline’s mask mandate on October 19.

Passenger Antwanette Dixon captured video of the confrontation, which occurred as the plane waited for takeoff to Atlanta.

Dixon told Storyful the crew member approached two passengers on the flight who refused to wear their face coverings before departure from Miami International Airport. The female passenger, who can be seen in the video without a face covering, then struck the flight attendant and the pair were informed that they were being removed from the flight.

The man accompanying the female passenger, who can be seen with his face covering pulled down below his nose, was also allegedly trying to fight other passengers, according to Dixon.

The pair can be seen in the video being escorted off the plane as the other passengers cheered.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this on a flight!” said Dixon. “Our flight was delayed by four hours, the ticket agent was rude, and to top it off there were these two.”

In a statement to FOX 35, a representative for Delta Airlines said:

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our people and customers. We do not tolerate violence of any kind and this situation is currently under investigation. That’s why two customers who did not comply with crew safety instructions were asked to deplane flight 1997 this evening. We apologize to customers for the flight delay this caused.” Credit: Antwanette Dixon via Storyful