Masataka Yoshida's two-run homer (9)
Masataka Yoshida belts a two-run homer to left field, his ninth of the season, putting the Red Sox on top 4-2 in the 6th inning
Masataka Yoshida belts a two-run homer to left field, his ninth of the season, putting the Red Sox on top 4-2 in the 6th inning
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball on Saturday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Little League Classic and the final Battle of the Bay in Oakland. The two also make their pick for the player of the weekend.
The Atlanta Braves suffered another major injury in their lineup, with Austin Riley fracturing his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
"(If) you have a terrible person that's telling you things that you don't want to hear ... you're gonna start to believe that about yourself."
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Former NFL offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly urinating on one passenger and punching another during a flight from Boston to Dublin.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Quarterback Colt McCoy is retiring from the NFL after 14 years in the league. NBC Sports announced that he will be part of the network's Big Ten coverage for the upcoming season.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on with a very special edition as we share our staff's only superflex mock draft of the season. Scott Pianowski is back in the host chair, filling in for Matt Harmon, and is joined by Yahoo Fantasy editor Kate Magdziuk to breakdown their biggest observations from the latest staff mock. The two also discuss the rise of superflex leagues in general and best strategies to use when implementing the QB heavy format. Pianowksi and Magdzuk end the show by answering your latest questions from the fantasy mailbag.
The Broncos had to be thrilled with what they saw from Bo Nix.
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have lost notable weight during the offseason, based on photos taken at his basketball camp in South Carolina.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced Sunday that Minshew had won the starting role for the 2024 season.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.