Masai Ujiri on Jeff Dowtin Jr., Jakob Poeltl's future with Raptors

Raptors president Masai Ujiri discusses why he made the trade for Jakob Poeltl, how the organization views Jeff Dowtin Jr. and ways Toronto can re-establish its culture.

- Masai, when it came to Jeff Dowtin, you know, how do you think your team handled that situation? And kind of can you go through why he wasn't included as part of that planned group?

MASAI UJIRI: You know, the development of Jeff has always been-- I think we played him in as many games as we can, but it just came out-- came to a time, I think, when we maybe ran out of games. And there was an organizational decision, you know, like to choose Will to play in those games because we needed maybe more experience if we're going to play more. But-- and also, we knew that Jeff is part of this team, is going to be part of this team in the future. Jeff has been here every day here. So maybe not handled the best way, but I think the overall view of this is Jeff is part of our future.

- Masai, at the trade deadline you mentioned that the team was playing selfish and you were hoping that Jak would help address some of that with his style of play. Over those final 25 games or so, what encouraged you, what were your expectations, and how did things play out?

MASAI UJIRI: You know, in Jak, I know a lot of people questioned, you know, like what we were trying to do at the trade deadline. And just to explain it again, the way the NBA is situated now is there's a lot of parity in the league, I think we see, and you don't necessarily have to tear down your team to build it back up. And I understand the draft and I think there are ways that we can get into there. I think we-- I think we have the abilities to draft well.

But getting a top 10 center in the league that I think fits with our team in terms of a lot of the things we needed to address-- number 1, selfishness, and number 2, I think Jakob has a lot of high basketball IQ, a pass-first center. And I call him-- I call players like that a championship piece because you can put him on any of the teams now, maybe except the ones that have great centers, but you can put a player like that on that team and he fits in, like, right away.

And we have to figure out some other parts, you know, like-- but that caliber of a player to me, it's worth us paying attention to. Everybody always says, you know, like why don't you have a center, why don't you have a center, why don't you have a center for a long time. And it's just finding the right one, you know? Like finding the ones that-- one that can fit and can play. And we've-- at least we've found a piece there that hopefully, you know, as we build these pieces together, can amount to that.

- --in and out of the rotation, or with 905, have been developed at this point?

MASAI UJIRI: I think the answer there is no. Obviously, you know, like some of them played more than the others, I think. Out of all the young players, maybe Christian got maybe the most opportunity. I can't tell with the top of my head with minutes. But with Malachi and Dalano and Ron and Precious and all the young players we have, I think one of the things we talked about was maybe utilizing some of these players a little bit more, giving them, you know, like a room to actually show if they have or if they don't have. And I think we didn't do so well, you know, like with that this year, and I think that hurt us some in developing our young players.

- You talk about culture as a foundational element, but it's very opaque. How do you rebuild culture after part of it has been lost? Specifically, what can you do?

MASAI UJIRI: I think it's by making major changes sometimes, and this is a major change we've made. There are things you have to shock, you have to hit, you have to-- I think there has to be some kind of friction, some way to do that. The culture is-- the culture here has been-- honestly, like we love it, it's incredible. I think we follow the culture of an incredible city-- people, humility, everything that we stand for here, togetherness. And we lost some of that.

But I don't think there's nothing that we cannot build right back up again. Some of this stuff-- sometimes when these things happen, not winning pronounces it a little bit more. But we believe like we'll get right back, even if it's slowly, back to where we feel that we can be as an organization and as a team.